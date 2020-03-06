Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

UMAHLEKISA Comedy Club will be celebrating seven years on the comedy scene through an event at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on March 26.

The celebrations which are expected to kick off from 6.30pm will feature performances from comedians Ms Dee, Mandla Da Comedian, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ckanyiso that Guy and Edgar Langeveldt who all worked with the stable at different stages of their careers.

Umahlekisa which operates from Bulawayo was launched in 2013 with an aim to create a platform for the city’s comedians to showcase their talent. Since its inception, the stable has helped comedians launch their careers nationally with some like Chik Aljoy and Long John penetrating the international scene.

Reflecting on their journey, Umahlekisa founder, Van Moyo, said the comedy club started off as a movement to safeguard comedians and provide a platform where they could showcase their talent as they were generally exploited in the arts industry.

He said building an audience was one of the main challenges they faced as people were not too keen to attend standup comedy shows as the concept was still new to them. But with vigorous marketing, Van Moyo said people started buying into their concept.

“When introducing a new concept, there are bound to be challenges. It wasn’t rosy for us as we suffered greatly from plagiarism (people stealing their comedians’ jokes and showcasing them somewhere else). Also, building an audience wasn’t easy but with time, people embraced the show and I’m glad to say we now have an audience and strong following.”

Van Moyo however said they were not satisfied with where they are.

“We’ve our eyes set on penetrating the global stage by getting as many comedians out there through staging shows, but the lack of funding is stalling us. We however hope to achieve this some day,” he said.

But the founder said he was glad that since their formation, they have given birth to many comedians who are doing very well, winning awards and getting gigs at top festivals.

One such person is Long John who won the People’s Choice Award at the Steve Harvey Stand Up Spotlight Competition last year. Also, he clinched the National Arts Merit Award for best comedian for two years in a row.

Long John who is now based in South Africa said he was glad to be one of the first comedians to be part of Umahlekisa as he benefited tremendously from the platform.

“I was there when it all started, when people didn’t attend our shows even if they were for free. What I love about Umahlekisa is it has always been there to give a chance to up-and-coming comedians,” Long John said.

The comedian who is staging a series of shows in the region to promote his brand said he is grateful to the club for making him the comedian he is today.

“The comedy club has done a great job as it has uplifted up-and-coming comedians. That’s how the industry has grown. Personally, it gave me the tools to start out in this comedy journey. To be honest, without Umahlekisa, I wouldn’t be where I am today as a comedian.”

The first African ventriloquist, South Africa-based Chik Aljoy who also went through the club a year after it was launched said: “The comedy club right now is the pillar of comedy. I met Ntando Van Moyo in 2014 and started working with him. Ever since, my fan base has been growing.”

He said the comedy club was unique in that it goes an extra mile in training comedians.

“What the club has been doing is commendable as they’re initiating workshops for comedians. This is no longer about just going on stage and cracking jokes, but empowering and educating people so Viva Umahlekisa comedy,” said Chik Aljoy.

Miss Dee, one of the few female comedians who joined the club in 2014 said: “I benefited a lot from the club as it helped me realise my dream as an artist. I’m also passionate about charity work which is one of the major things we’ve been doing around the city with Umahlekisa.

“Challenges have been there, but they’ve helped us grow and united us. For that, I’d like to thank the guys behind the scenes. As a way of giving back, in future, we’ll be going to schools to mentor young girls as there are still not many female comedians in the country, despite efforts by Umahlekisa.”

Van Moyo said preparations for the celebrations were going on well.

“We’ll be going to schools where the comedians who’re on the line-up learnt and also conduct township tours as a way of marketing the comedians and the celebrations,” he said. – @waynecas