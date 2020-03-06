Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Government has expressed dismay over the move by the United States on Wednesday to extend sanctions against Zimbabwe by one year and accusations that the country poses a threat to its foreign policy.

The United States on Wednesday extended the embargo to 2021 despite strong calls by Africa, especially the Sadc region, for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe to enable the country to get back on the rails and develop its economy.

In a statement yesterday, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the Government was baffled by the characterisation of the country as a threat to the US foreign policy.

“The Government has noted with dismay the White House Message to the United States Congress, in which a decision was made to extend the sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe, for one more year,” said Mr Mangwana.

“Once again, the Government of the United States has chosen to strangely characterise Zimbabwe as a country that ‘poses an extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States. We find this a baffling position. All the Zimbabwean Government asks for, is to be allowed space to be a full member of the community of nations transacting without restrictions as other nations do.”

Mr Mangwana said Zimbabwe does not seek to interfere with the foreign policy or interests of any nation.

“Our commitment is to the development of our country and the delivery of socio-economic outcomes to our people.

“The Government of Zimbabwe strongly objects to the unfounded assertion that its security forces engaged in acts of extrajudicial killings and rape against its own citizens in the last year. Any acts of criminality by anyone are subjected to the criminal justice processes of the country,” he said.

“We have embarked on a pathway of reform because it is in the best interests of our Nation to do so, and it is also necessary to align our policies and programmes with our constitution. We therefore call upon those nations who wish our country and people well to partner us and be patient with us as we continue to undertake these reforms towards meeting the aspirations of our people.”

In August last year, during the 39th Ordinary Summit held in Tanzania, Sadc countries agreed to set aside October 25 as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

The campaign widened beyond the regional bloc to the entire continent when the African Union (AU) voiced its objections to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe calling for their immediate removal.

Internationally, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement made strong calls for sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted.

At the recent visit by President Mnangagwa to Botswana for the two countries’ Bi-National Commission, his host and counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi reiterated Sadc’s position calling on the US and its allies to lift the sanctions and give Zimbabwe a fighting chance to realise her economic potential like other progressive states.

President Masisi said the continued imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the US and the Western allies was not only affecting the local economy but frustrating regional development at large.

“I also reiterate that Botswana specifically Botswana strongly appeals for the repeal of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) and the targeted sanctions programme imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States of America.

“We do so fully cognisant of the debilitating impact of sanctions on the economy, her (Zimbabwean) citizens and undoubtedly the economies of the neighbouring countries such as Botswana,” he said.

“The effects of the sanctions are far reaching. They do not only deny Zimbabwe the dignity and pride it deserves but also erode investor confidence, which is essential for the country’s economy to flourish.