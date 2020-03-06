Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has resolved to exempt suburbs surrounding Barbourfields Stadium, the venue of this year’s national Independence Day celebrations and those close to Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds from water shedding.

Responding to questions, the council’s senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said council will suspend water shedding for suburbs surrounding Barbourfields Stadium during the independence week and those close to ZITF during the trade fair week.

“Water shedding will be suspended in and around these two venues so that visitors are not inconvenienced,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She however said the 96-hour water shedding will generally be maintained across the city, except for industry and commerce that have always been exempt.

The suburbs that are close to Barbourfields Stadium that will be exempt from water shedding are Barbourfields and Mzilikazi.

During the ZITF week running from 21 to 25 April, Famona, Hillside, Burnside and Morningside suburbs will be exempt from water shedding as part of measures to ensure visitors enjoy their stay in the city.

Bulawayo is this year playing host to the main national independence celebrations for the first time since independence in 1980.

People from the other nine provinces will join Bulawayo residents to celebrate the country’s hard won independence hence the preparations to ensure they enjoy their stay.

The province has set up various committees to prepare for the big day it says it should not just be a success but a memorable one.