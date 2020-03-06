Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Karate Union (ZKU) has elected a four-member executive for a two-year term to spearhead the organisation towards development.

ZKU is the custodian of all martial arts in the country.

Joe Rugwete was elected president, with karateka Tawanda Mufundisi as his deputy, Lizzie Mupure (secretary-general) and George Maposa (treasurer).

Rugwete is not new to the union, as he once served as president for five years before stepping down in 2017. He is also the Zimbabwe representative in the Goju Kai, one of the oldest martial arts techniques.

Mupure indicted that the new office bearers would be focusing on developing martial artistes and technical officials as well as popularising the sport during their tenure.

“We will give attention to our young athletes and see what we can use to develop and train them into top athletes. We will hold a meeting next week to draw up a plan for the organisation for this year,” Mupure said.

Their first engagement starts tomorrow with the Clash of the Titans Inter-schools Karate Championships at Dominican Convent High School in Harare where some of the country’s up and coming martial artistes will compete.

Mupure said they will be identifying the top young talent at tomorrow’s event and ensure that the ZKU follows up with programmes for their development in their schools and communities.