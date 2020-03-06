Zimbabwe’s film industry has been doing well, with low budget feature films scooping coveted international awards.

The inspirational journey and transition from amateur to professional productions is the one that local film makers continue to walk.

Alliance Francaise

This weekend kicks off with such a journey as yet another local film, a possible blockbuster, “Tsitsi”, screens at Alliance Francaise this evening.

The movie is a tale of a little African village that is turned upside down when everyone learns that Ngoni, the village’s popular son who had gone to England to study, is returning with a white woman.

Not everyone is excited, especially his only sister Tsitsi, whose life was sacrificed to ensure a better life for her only brother.

Tsitsi and her best friend Frosty, who is also Ngoni’s village sweetheart, concoct their own plans.

“Tsitsi” was written and directed by Billy Kabasa featuring veteran journalist Conrad Mwanawashe, Victoria Maposa and Ngoni Vere, among others.

Pabloz VIP and Lounge

It will be one of those rare shows when Winky D performs at smaller venues as he entertains revellers at Pabloz VIP and Lounge tonight.

Armed with a NAMA People’s Choice Award and a high riding new video on “Ijipita”, the musician will also take this time to celebrate his milestones with fans.

Winky D’s last public performance in Harare was during his album launch on New Year’s Eve.

Elephant and Pineaple

The recently opened restaurant, Elephant and Pineaple, in Newlands, has quickly turned itself into a hive of arts activity.

The venue kicks this weekend off with a jazz performance by Raven Duchess tonight.

The melodious songbird is expected to introduce a bit of mbira to spice up her jazz act.

Saturday afternoon will see widely travelled soulful singer Prayersoul, host an afternoon session.

Kicking-off at 2pm, the event will have an intimate set up, well curated for love birds.

National Gallery

There will be a hip hop extravaganza at National Gallery of Zimbabwe as the premium arts hub opens its doors to performance art this evening.

The event features revered rappers among them Monkey Nuts, Bantu Spaceship, Motomuzhinji and Francois Knoetze.

Motor Action Sports Club

Arts manager Vokal will this Sunday continue with what has become tradition, in the sector, by celebrating his birthday at Motor Action Sports Club.

The All Black Party is expected to be attended by the who is who of local arts including top musicians, DJs and journalists.

Powered by Spencer Madziya, the event will be hosted by Simba Chakare of Bodyslam Records and rapper Noble Stylz.

It will be a perfect event to wrap up the weekend.