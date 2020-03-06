Sandra Ndebele says she is now focusing on her career more and is set to drop singles, a new album and return to the stage.

Ndebele — who became famous through her dance routines and music in the 2000s and with her hit singles titled “Malaika” and “Mama” — said she last released an album three years ago.

She has been releasing singles.

In an interview, Ndebele said she had not been releasing any albums for such a long time because it was not easy.

“The last time I released an album was three years back, I have been doing singles only and this is because it was easy working on singles than albums,” she said.

“I have noticed that if one releases an album, people will only listen to particular songs, but then when it comes to releasing singles, they have more impact.”

Last week, Ndebele released a single titled “Impilo” in which she collaborated with a South African artiste known as Vukani.

“I am working with international artistes, I am sure you know the single I did with Professor and last week I released a single with a video which I titled ‘Impilo’.

“On ‘Impilo’ I featured a South African artiste called Vukani, he is also a choreographer but the video was more of singing than dancing,” she said.

She said there were more videos to come and with dance moves as well.

This year the songstress has promised great things for her fans as she will be releasing an album.

“I will be releasing an album end of year, but will not stop on releasing singles,” she said. “I will also be working with some local artistes.

“I am resuming my European show starting April and there is another in June in Germany.”

The mother of three children said her children motivate her.

“My family is my motivation and I work hard because of them,” she said.

Although she is motivated by her children, Ndebele said she was not going to have any more children.

“No more baby-making, the factory is closed,” she said.