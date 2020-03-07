Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ACTION in the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) league continues this weekend at Khanyisile Sports Centre with a potential thriller pitting Giants and Mavericks headlining the list of fixtures.

Southern Mavericks are top of the men’s log standings with 24 points while Giants are in third place with 23 points. Legends who are tied on points with Giants occupy second position. Defending champions Giants lost 42-51 to Southern Mavericks in the first meeting between the two sides earlier this season.

Both sides will take to the court fully aware of the importance of victory as the title race gets exciting. Legends who also have an eye on the top spot will face bottom-placed Clippers who have lost 11 games from the 12 games played. Clippers have registered a single victory in this campaign but will be hoping to derail Legend’s championship charge.

In the ladies division, Lakers B will face Mavericks in what should be an exciting encounter. Mavericks are on second position on the log with 19 points from 10 games, three points adrift of leaders Lakers A.

Lakers A remain unbeaten in the league with 22 points from 11 games. They remain on course to wrestle the championship from defending champions Mavericks.

Action in the BBA is getting more exciting as teams aim for slots in the national league.

The national league is scheduled for April, with top four teams from all provinces contesting each other for a place to represent the country in the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Africa Club Championships.

The Fiba Africa Club Championships are the premier professional basketball contest for league champions on the continent.

Fixtures

Today: Mavericks (W) v Lakers B WA 12:30, City Knights(M) v Nust B MB 14:00, Clippers (M) v Legends (M) MA 15:30, Highlanders (M) v Oilers (M) MA 17:00, Giants (M) v Mavericks (M) MA

Tomorrow: Oilers v Nust A MA 12:30, Lakers Boys (M) v Baseline Academy MB 14:00, Angels A v Highlanders WA 15:30 53 Nust A v Clippers MA 17:00 54 Mavericks v Legends MA. – @innocentskizoe