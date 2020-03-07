Pride Mahlangu, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO councillors on Thursday boycotted a local government and public works parliamentary committee hearing on service delivery.

Only one councillor, Donald Mabutho of Ward 9 attended together with council management, town clerk Christopher Dube chamber secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou.

The parliamentary portfolio committee had a meeting in council chambers to get firsthand information on issues affecting the city.

Mrs Zhou said she had informed all the councilors about the parliamentary portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday during a full council meeting.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni was not available for comment.

However, Ward 4 councilor Silas Chigora in an interview said he attended the full council meeting on Wednesday and the chamber secretary did not make any announcement about the parliamentary meeting.

Ward 1 councilor Mulandu Ncube also said he was only informed about the meeting Thursday when the meeting had already started.

Members of the parliamentary portfolio committee were disappointed by the absence of most of the councillors.

The committee’s chairperson Miriam Rutendo Zhou said she was disappointed by the absence of city fathers, saying it shows that they did not have the interests of people at heart.

“What the councillors did we are not happy about, because as policymakers, we thought they are the ones who represent people.

“I think you saw there was only one councillor who came in. We are not happy. We are going to take it up to their Minister of Local Government because they were elected to stand for the people not for themselves,” she said.

“I am sorry to say the policymakers from this side, except the one we saw, I don’t think they are serious.

“This was the platform for them to bring those issues that affect the city to us, to make us understand.

“On Tuesday we are in parliament we start raising those issues. As it is now, we did not get any information.”

Mrs Zhou said the parliamentary portfolio committee meeting was aimed at getting information that can be used to assist in the development of the city.

Bulawayo city is facing water, poor drainage and roads among other challenges. — @pridesinstinctz