Crime Reporter

Robbers attacked the home of Chitungwiza businessman Mr Ernest Mangwiro Nyamayaro, popularly known as “Mukanya”, on Thursday morning and made off with $149 000 in what is believed to have been an inside job.

Mukanya, who operates a potato business, owns properties in and around Chitungwiza.

The six armed robbers first attacked the security guard on duty at his Riverside house in Chitungwiza, tied him up, and then entered the house to confront the businessman’s wife before forcibly taking away five cellphones and the cash.

Police have urged people not to keep cash at home and to ensure that even their employees do not know where or when cash is being carried.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed yesterday that the robbers attacked at 4.50am. “We believe that the robbers had inside information that the businessman had cash at home. We are still investigating the case,” he said.

He urged people to tighten security at their homes and business premises and avoid keeping large amounts of cash. “They should also not divulge any information pertaining to movement of cash to anyone or even their employees,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Last week, two Harare businessmen —Mr Tawanda Nyambirai and Mr Rodney Dangarembizi — lost more than US$220 000 to a gang of eight armed robbers.

The robbers, who are yet to be arrested, first stormed Mr Nyambirai’s TN Holdings head office in Harare and then Mr Dangarembizi’s business premises at Chisipite wearing masks.

Last month, another gang of armed robbers stole a car and grabbed substantial amounts of money from illegal foreign currency dealers at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.