FORMER Warriors assistant coach, Saul Chaminuka has backed Highlanders decision to rope in Mkhokeli ‘Kheli’ Dube in the fold describing his vast experience as key to the club’s success and growth of the largely youthful squad.

In an interview, Chaminuka said a very youthful squad initially assembled by Madinda Ndlovu and adopted by his successors Mandla Mpofu, Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh and now Mark Harrison needed a leader like Kheli who will guide them both on field and off field.

“Highlanders inherited a very youthful squad that is fast maturing but still needs someone with experience to lead them on the field and off the field and all those qualities are found in Mkhokeli who grew up in the same system,” said Chaminuka. He said Dube will assist the young players when it comes to issues of discipline, fighting spirit and what to eat.

“I will not be shocked if he is eventually appointed captain to lead the ship. This is Highlanders year and Mkhokeli will definitely play a pivotal role in that success and there is every reason to believe in this squad. Remember how I had Limited Chikafa at ZPC Kariba in 2014, that was exactly the role he played,” said Chaminuka.

Kheli who turns 37 in June is one of the eight players that joined Highlanders in a selection that drew mixed reactions with some declaring that he is too old for Highlanders. The last Sunday preparatory match victory over Black Rhinos however proved that Dube still has the legs.

Chaminuka who said Highlanders was his first choice, however said the season promises to be a very competitive one though he expressed reservations in the high numbers of players signed by

clubs such as Dynamos and Caps United .

“There has been a lot of player signing at Caps United, at Dynamos and other clubs, to me it’s a sign of intent, that clear intent to win the league but it has never been a norm for clubs like Dynamos and Caps United. Usually these clubs just like Highlanders would develop players and promote from the junior ranks then add one, two or three players from outside.

“That way you have players who have been nurtured through the club culture, who know what is expected of them and largely who are not foreign to the club. Such will help in terms of discipline and instilling the type of play and this is why Highlanders used to have an edge over the other clubs barring any other external factors.

“I predict a highly competitive season based on the signs of intent shown and we will get the clearer picture seven games into the season,” said Chaminuka ‘the free agent CAF A’ coach who is back in the country after an unsuccessful stint at Botswana outfit Tafic SC. – @NoelMunzabwa