Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SCANDAL-RIDDEN Herentals FC were ejected from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) annual general meeting yesterday, with the league’s board of governors resolving that they will only be admitted if they are cleared for match-fixing.

Herentals are fighting to overturn the PSL disciplinary committee’s decision to dock three points from them after being found guilty of match manipulation in a league match they hammered Black Rhinos 3-0.

The board of governors also resolved that Herentals will not take part in any league matters until their case is concluded.

On Monday Herentals appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee to defend another match fixing case reported by Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Harare club pleaded guilty to taking football matters to court the following day after filing a High Court application last month challenging the guilty verdict for the Rhinos match case before exhausting “proper” football channels.

Taking football matters to court attracts “heavy sanctions” under Fifa, Zifa and PSL codes.

Fifa article 64 prohibits taking matters to court.

The PSL board of governors also resolved that in future, any club that takes football matters to court will be expelled. Herentals are facing a dilemma and could be expelled from the league if they don’t withdraw their court case.

Turning to newly promoted clubs that haven’t paid affiliation fees or have paid part of the $208 000 that also includes a security deposit, the PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the board resolved that those teams pay up by Friday, March 13 or be expelled.

Cranbourne Bullets are the only paid up team out of the four that were promoted.

Tenax and Bulawayo City have made part-payments while Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) side Whawha are yet to pay.

Tenax, Bulawayo City and Whawha were allowed to observe yesterday’s meeting.

“If they fail to pay by March 13 they will be thrown out of the league. If one club fails to pay, the board resolved that the team that finished as best losers, that’s position 15, will be recalled. If two fail to pay, then the season will start with 16 paid up clubs,” Bare said.

She said the fixtures will be released after March 13 when all outstanding matters have been resolved.

Bare added that they are finalising with their sponsor and the fixtures will be released when they conclude the sponsorship deal.

Other issues that were raised include concerns about referees. It was resolved that PSL engages the Zimbabwe Soccer Referees Committee, after some clubs complained that it appears some referees were “following” certain teams. — @ZililoR