Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO soccer giants Highlanders will use their second competitive friendly match with Chapungu at Luveve Stadium tomorrow as part of their preparations for the Castle Challenge Cup against FC Platinum.

Highlanders and FC Platinum clash in the season opener, the Castle Challenge Cup, at Barbourfields Stadium next Saturday.

The tie between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions – FC Platinum – and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup, Highlanders will see winners walking away with $400 000 while losers will get $250 000.

Last weekend Highlanders beat Black Rhinos 1-0, with new signing Mkhokheli Dube on target.

In preparation for the potentially explosive battle of foreign coaches, Highlanders coach Mark Harrison had his reserve side edging Rhino’s second team 2-1.

Tomorrow, Harrison who took over the Highlanders job when Hendrik Pieter de Jongh joined for FC Platinum in January, will be hoping that his charges put up an improved show against Chapungu who are under the guidance of veteran gaffer Moses Chunga who returns to the dugout after a long sabbatical.

Having concluded deals with eight players, Dube, former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchell Katsvairo (30), goalkeeper Chris Mverechena (24), Aces Youth Academy product Collin Mujuru (21), Humphrey Ncube (27), former Young Warriors’ attacker Bukhosi Sibanda, defender Cardwell Gavaza and forward Muziwakhe Dhlamini, Harrison will continue working on combinations.

In their match against Rhinos, Highlanders used a front three of Prince Dube, Mkhokheli and Katsvairo.

Highlanders’ other attacking options include Tinashe Makanda, Sibanda and Dlamini.

Pint-sized wingers Ray Lunga and Cleopas Kapupurika are some of the attacking options for Harrison.

Highlanders also received a major boost when captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda started training this week. The national team goalie reportedly had a “sickness” that prohibited him from training.

Last week Bosso fielded Reward Muza and Mverechena between the sticks but tomorrow Sibanda is likely to feature against Chapungu.

Meanwhile, Chapungu, who were relegated from the Premiership could bounce back into the topflight league if Herentals’ appeal against PSL disciplinary committee’s decision to dock them three points for match manipulation fails. The airmen also have a chance to be in the Premiership in the event that Whawha are kicked out for failing to pay affiliation fees. – @ZililoR