Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been charged $1 370 maintenance for one child while another was ordered to pay $650 for five children.

Fredrick Munkombire whose age was not revealed, employed by World Vision was ordered to contribute $1 370 towards the upkeep of his one-month old son.

He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube who granted Ms Brenda Majore’s application.

“The respondent is ordered to contribute $1 370 as maintenance fee for one child through the applicant’s bank account up until the child reaches 18 years or becomes self-sustaining,” he said.

Talent Munako employed by Lobels Holdings Private Limited also appeared before Mr Ncube who ordered him to contribute towards the upkeep of his children as his wife Ms Virginia Ndapota stated that her earnings were not sufficient.

“I am applying for child maintenance for five children, all of them are minor. I am married to the respondent; he has no other wife or children except these five. I am a vendor and I earn $100 only,” she said.

Mr Ncube ordered Munako to contribute $650 for his five children up until they turn 18 years or become self-sustaining. — @zinyuke98