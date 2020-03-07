Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

It was an emotional moment when the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) remembered the country’s late artistes during the awards presentation held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) last Saturday.

An hour into the show, South Africa-based Bulawayo actress Mbo Mahocs gave the floor to eloquent musician Prudence Mbofana who sang Simon Chitembu’s Samatenga song as pictures of the fallen musicians were being displayed in the background. Some in the audience could be seen shedding tears as they remembered the late artistes.

Among the remembered artistes were the late Sekuru Gweshe, Antony Bumhira and Steven Chifunyise.

As the song was about to end, many had already started to whisper that the Runonzi Rudo hit-maker, Prince Musarurwa would sum up the appearance of late artistes.

Many thought that was the end of the ceremony to honour the fallen artistes but 30 minutes later, Yellow Card actor Leroy Gopal introduced to the stage, the performance shocker of the awards night. This was a masterpiece poetry in honour of music icon, the late Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

Sithandazile Dube, accompanied by the versatile painter Takunda Billiat gave her poetry in Ndebele praising Tuku and as she was about to finish, one of the founder members of Iyasa, poet Nqobile Malinga joined her on stage and gave his piece in Venda, Kalanga, Ndebele and Sotho.

Thereafter, Felex Mutasa took over the podium with a Shona poem which had a bit of Samanyika dialect confirming the diversity of Zimbabwe.

When all this was happening, painter Billiat was doing his magnificent work which left many in awe as they were failing to put together the puzzle pieces. The audience was at one time heard saying it’s a cow, others elephant and yet others it was trees.

It was only when Billiat turned the picture to the audience after a record three minutes that they noticed that it was Tuku. They started chanting Samanyanga in excitement.

Billiat, a left handed painter said: “It’s something that I worked on through practice and it went well.

Dube said she will always cherish the special moment she was given to honour someone whom she admired since she was a child.

“It was exciting and actually, I was honoured to be part of the production that went extremely well. Tuku was an arts icon so being able to be given a platform to represent the nation and Africans in honouring him was humbling,” said Dube.

Malinga revealed that the reaction from the audience of a standing ovation rekindled the memories he shared with Tuku.

“I was touched by the response we got from the audience. The standing ovation we got also rekindled Tuku’s memories, having performed at Pakare Paye Arts Centre during the Spar Solo Arts Festival some years back,” he said.

Leornard Mapfumo who came up with the poetry and drawing concept said: “It was an amazing feeling and opportunity to showcase what young people can do when given an opportunity. The production was made easy because the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe gave us the go ahead to run with our dreams.

“Our idea was to celebrate our African culture through art. The plan was to include a totem chant through the poets and also celebrate the life of Oliver Mtukudzi hence we had to add in the speed painter. When the crowd stood up to give them a standing ovation, I was touched because what was a dream and mere idea, had managed to speak to the audience.”

Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) who organised the Namas said the jazz musical idea was inspired by Cindy Munyavi.

“I first saw that song (Samatenga) being performed in a jazz format on Cindy Munyavi’s Instagram page. That’s where we got the idea to do a jazz version of the song.

“The song is very emotional and many people identify with it. It also speaks very emotionally about a person who has passed on and is thinking about the people they have left behind so this was the perfect track,” said JCMC managing director Napoleon Nyanhi. — @mthabisi_mthire