Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FC TALEN VISION and Bulawayo City FC conducted a combined clean-up exercise at Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue yesterday in adherence to mark the National Clean up Day.

President Mnangagwa in 2018 declared the first Friday of each month a National Environment Cleaning Day to enhance the country’s waste disposal systems and sustainable environment management.

In an interview after the clean-up exercise, Talen Vision coach Mark Mathe said he was pleased that players had decided to participate in cleaning the city of Kings and Queens.

“We are here to show the people of Bulawayo that it is important to keep our city clean hence the decision by the two clubs to participate in the clean up campaign.

“We are also trying to show the public that footballers are part of society and as such particiapate in public activities such as cleaning the city,” said Mathe.

The two clubs are opponents fighting each to win the game on the pitch but the situation is different when it comes to their involvement in community activities.

Talen Vision, 2019 Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League runners-up finished the season without silverware despite being runaway league leaders for the greater part of the season.

Mathe said their preparations for the 2020 season are on course.

The club has among other experienced players striker Obidiah Tarumbwa, defenders Zephaniah Ngodzo and Douglas Sibanda to lead their campaign.