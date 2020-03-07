Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Victoria Falls

BINGA district were yesterday crowned the Matabeleland North National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) track and field athletics champions following three days of gruelling, rain drenched competitions held at Mosi oa Tunya High School

The champions managed to gunner 22 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze medals to pip second placed Lupane who had 17 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals while surprise package Bubi settled for third with 15 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals. Bubi jumped from fifth position last year to an impressive third.

Coming fourth with15 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals was hosts Hwange.

Umguza and Nkayi were fifth and sixth after ending the meet with 13 gold medals each but the former had 16 silver medlas while the later had 10. For the bronze medals Umguza managed five while Nkayi ended with a massive 20,the highest from all the seven districts.

Ending the competition on last position with an embarrassing three gold medals was Tsholotsho. Iziqholo ZeZhwane also got 15 silver and nine bronze medals.

For the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph), hosts Hwange jealously guarded their territory and won with 15 gold, 19 silver and six bronze medals while Lupane settled for second position with 14 gold, 10 silver and same number of bronze medals.

Coming third was Tsholotsho with nine gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals.

Combined medal overhaul between Naph and Nash saw Lupane emerging champions with 31 gold, 23 silver and 18 bronze medals, followed by Hwange who managed 30 gold, 31 silver and 20 bronze medals with Binga on third position with 30 gold, 31 silver and 20 bronze medals respectively.

Because of the appalling performance by the Nash team, Tsholotsho were the last district with 12 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals respectively.

After the announcement of results, a provincial Naph and Nash team was selected.

The will go in camp on March 10 and will remain there until departure for national finals at Peterhouse College in Mashonaland East.