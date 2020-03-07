ZIMBABWE were outplayed in the first ODI, before suffering a heart-breaking four-run loss in the second to hand Bangladesh the series.

Can they bounce back in the third game today to end their 15-match losing streak against the hosts?

Overview

Zimbabwe bettered their batting performance in the second ODI, but that was largely because of the contributions from the lower order.

The top order hasn’t contributed in the manner they would’ve liked and Brendan Taylor’s form has been especially worrying. Across four innings on the tour, he hasn’t passed 17, and will want to reverse that in the final game.

The bowling too has lacked consistency in each of the first two ODIs, notably in the first half of the innings, which handed Bangladesh a decisive advantage.

Another loss would mark their fourth successive whitewash in ODIs against Bangladesh and, only a strong all-round performance can help them avoid that.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have maintained their ascendancy over the visitors with clinical efforts on either front.

Having already sealed the series, they have rested Mushfiqur Rahim, the wicketkeeper-batsman, in a bid to try out one of their younger players before the Pakistan tour next month.

Soumya Sarkar, the all-rounder has returned to the squad after having opted out of the first two games due to his wedding, but Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das’ success at the top presents a tough choice for skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to finalise the playing XI in what will be his last game as Bangladesh’s ODI captain.

Remember the last time

Powered by Tamim’s monumental 158 and aided by some useful contributions from Mushfiqur Rahim (55), Mahmudullah (41) and Mohammad Mithun (32*), Bangladesh posted a mammoth 322/8, after opting to bat in the second ODI on Tuesday. Zimbabwe faltered early in the chase, as they lost two of their key men, Taylor and Williams by the 16th over to be reduced to 67/3.

Half-centuries from Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza revived some hopes, but at 225/7 in the 42nd over, it looked all-over for the visitors.

However, a remarkable 80-run stand between Tinotenda Mutombodzi and Donald Tiripano got the equation down to 18 required off the last four balls. Tiripano hoicked two over the ropes to reduce it further to 6 off 2, but wasn’t able to strike the winning blow.

What they said

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: “I think a win is a win, but it was a close win. We held our nerves well in the win. Everybody will ask what about the bowling, but it was a very good wicket and there was also some dew. It was difficult for the bowlers. When you win a tight game, it gives you a lot of confidence going forward.”

Sean Williams, Zimbabwe captain: “Coming from the previous ODI, I think we have to hold our heads high. I think the batting was exceptional. If we can remove the partnerships from the bottom of the order to the top order, I think we will have a better chance of winning.”

Conditions

There are slight chances of rain in the afternoon and that might result in a delayed start or perhaps even a shortened game. Bangladesh have successfully defended scores in both the games, but the weather today might tempt the captains to go otherwise. — ICC Cricket