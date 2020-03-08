Health workers are currently running all necessary tests on this latest case amid revelations that South Africa has confirmed a third case of the disease also known as Covid-19.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo confirmed that an individual was taken for isolation at Wilkins but could not provide further details saying health workers were still running the necessary tests.

“Yes, I can confirm that there has been another case taken in at Wilkins, but we still do not have results pertaining her status.

“We will announce the results to everyone, once we get them,” said Dr Moyo.

This becomes the forth suspected case that Zimbabwe has so far sent for isolation for definitive Covid-19 tests.

The other three cases including, one of a Mutare women who died before arrival at Wilkins tested negative.

Government, through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Communication’s twitter account posted last night that this woman who presented to her general practitioner complaining of shortness of breath tested negative to tests conducted on her copse.

“A Mutare woman who returned from China on 24 January, presented to her GP on 6 March complaining of shortness of breath. She was referred to Wilkins Hospital for Covid-19 tests but died on the way. Subsequent tests at Wilkins indicated negative for Coronavirus,” reads the post.

Government also said a male adult who travelled from Italy has also been quarantined and being monitored for Covid-19 symptoms. Currently, the man has no COVID-19 symptoms and test results were negative.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of all SADC Health Ministers is being convened to take place tomorrow, Monday 9 March in Dar es Salaam.

The Ministers are expected to take a position regarding preparedness of member States in response to Coronavirus in the region.

One of the member States, South Africa has since confirmed three cases of Coronavirus- both of which involved travellers who were part of a group of 9 who returned from Italy.

In a statement this morning, South Africa’s Ministry of Health said results of the six other group members were expected in the next 48 hours.