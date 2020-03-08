The Chronicle
Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) which together with the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Government are chasing a tight deadline for the renovation of Barbourfields Stadium, requires more than $200 000 a month to maintain its three major stadia in the city.
The Confederation of African Football has banned Barbourfields Stadium from hosting international matches just a month before BF was due to host a Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Warriors and Algeria.
It has since emerged that the local authority is not raising much from the hire of its three major stadia — Barbourfields, Luveve and White City.
The local authority’s senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu said council requires more than $280 000 a month to maintain the three facilities.
This figure translates to more than $3 million a year just for maintenance.
“Last year alone the local authority managed to raise $332 418 from use of the stadiums with Barbourfields contributing the largest chunk at $303 890. Luveve Stadium raised $23 528 while White City Stadium had a minimal contribution of $5 000,” said Mpofu.
This means the local authority is operating the three stadiums at a deficit of more than $3 million thereby relying on ratepayers’ money to continue running the facilities.
Mpofu said council charged $23 249 for the hire of Barbourfields while for both White City and Luveve the charge is $6 977.
“As per our 2020 budget we aim to spend $967 855 for repairs and maintenance and $1 329 990 for the purchase of furniture and equipment. In terms of upgrading of the three stadia under our capital budget we expect to spend $165 000 000,” said Mpofu.
Government has released $13 million to fund the upgrading of Barbourfields, ahead of the Warriors’ Afcon qualifier but council says it needs $58 million to complete the required renovations.
