Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) which together with the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Government are chasing a tight deadline for the renovation of Barbourfields Stadium, requires more than $200 000 a month to maintain its three major stadia in the city.

The Confederation of African Football has banned Barbourfields Stadium from hosting international matches just a month before BF was due to host a Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Warriors and Algeria.



LUVEVE STADIUM

INCOME IN 2019: $23 528

It has since emerged that the local authority is not raising much from the hire of its three major stadia — Barbourfields, Luveve and White City.

The local authority’s senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu said council requires more than $280 000 a month to maintain the three facilities.

This figure translates to more than $3 million a year just for maintenance.

“Last year alone the local authority managed to raise $332 418 from use of the stadiums with Barbourfields contributing the largest chunk at $303 890. Luveve Stadium raised $23 528 while White City Stadium had a minimal contribution of $5 000,” said Mpofu.



WHITE CITY STADIUM

INCOME IN 2019: $5 000

This means the local authority is operating the three stadiums at a deficit of more than $3 million thereby relying on ratepayers’ money to continue running the facilities.

Mpofu said council charged $23 249 for the hire of Barbourfields while for both White City and Luveve the charge is $6 977.

“As per our 2020 budget we aim to spend $967 855 for repairs and maintenance and $1 329 990 for the purchase of furniture and equipment. In terms of upgrading of the three stadia under our capital budget we expect to spend $165 000 000,” said Mpofu.

Government has released $13 million to fund the upgrading of Barbourfields, ahead of the Warriors’ Afcon qualifier but council says it needs $58 million to complete the required renovations.