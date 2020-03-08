Italy’s Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called yesterday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the country.

“It makes no sense right now, as we ask citizens to make enormous sacrifices to prevent the spread of the virus, to endanger the lives of players, referees, coaching staff and fans who will surely gather to watch the matches, by not temporarily suspending football,” he wrote in a statement on his Facebook page. — AFP