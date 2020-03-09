Crime Reporter

Forty-two touts who were last week arrested in Harare for public nuisance at various ranks and other undesignated pick-up points were fined between $100 and $300 each.

Failure to pay the fines, the touts risk spending 10 days in jail.

The touts were arrested at illegal pick up points at Copacabana, Market Square, Show grounds and along Robert Mugabe Road, Julius Nyerere Way and Simon Muzenda Street.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Harare arrested 42 touts who have been causing mayhem at various terminuses and other pick-up points in the CBD.

“The touts were taken to court where they were fined between $100 and $300 or 10 days’ imprisonment,” he said.

He said of the 42, 36 were fined $100 each or 10 days in prison while the other six were fined $300 each or 10 days in prison.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the operation would continue until sanity prevailed.

Last week, the ongoing police operation to restore sanity in the Harare central business district (CBD) netted at least 100 touts for various charges, including public nuisance and harassment of travellers.

Police arrested the touts between Thursday and Saturday last week and some were sent to court, while others were fined.

The operation was launched following complaints by members of the public that the touts were harassing them.

There reports that some touts were publicly taking drugs and stealing from passengers.

Those arrested were taken for criminal record vetting to enable the prosecution to call for prison terms for all repeat offenders.

During the blitz, pirate taxis were not spared.

Between January and July last year, nearly 11 000 foreign currency dealers, touts and pirate taxi operators were arrested during an operation conducted countrywide.

Most notable arrests were made in Harare and Bulawayo as the operation sought to restore sanity countrywide.

During the same period, police impounded 3 132 unregistered vehicles.

Some of the touts and foreign currency dealers that were arrested were fined, while others appeared in court on charges of contravening Exchange Control (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 (No.5), which criminalises illegal trading in foreign currency.