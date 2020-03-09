Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are reportedly in negotiations with a Zifa Bulawayo province Division Two side Nabals for a sensational swop deal that will see Bosso90 playing in the third tier league with the latter replacing them in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league.

Bosso90’s participation in the second tier league has been subject to serious debate among club members and supporters with those not in support of their affiliation questioning its contribution to the senior teams vis-à-vis the costs associated with running it.

In the previous annual general meetings, the issue had been hotly debated, itself a sign that the project was not wholly supported by the generality of members, including some former and present executive committee members.

“Talks are underway between the two institutions. Nabals are eager to play in Division One and are aware of the mixed opinions within the Highlanders family regards Bosso90 and are using the position to negotiate. They are really serious and this is the reason why they had to even poach Siza Khoza to lead them in Division One,” said a source close to the developments.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, when contacted yesterday said he was not aware of the negotiations.

“I am not aware of any negotiations that you are talking about, however what I know as you would remember is that the whole Division One franchise has been subject of debate, it has been under consideration for a while now to see if it is cost effective to have it but that is not to say negotiations with the team you are talking about or any other for that matter are underway,” said Dube.

Bosso90 are one of the 11 clubs that did not attend the region’s annual general meeting on Saturday by virtue of not having paid all or part of the affiliation fees which stands at $25 000 for old clubs and $30 000 for league debutants.

“Those meetings are usually and normally attended by the secretary general and for now I am not sure whether he did attend or not, I might have to find out later,” said Dube on the club’s failure to attend the meeting.

According to our sister paper Sunday News, eams that had not made any payments attended the meeting as observers and did not take part in any proceedings but the Bulawayo giants were reportedly not in attendance.