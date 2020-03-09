Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO up-and-coming artistes have come together to form what they have termed the My City Movement Entertainment to showcase their talents while empowering each other.

Through the movement, the artistes hope to reach out to the city’s populace, which for years, has proved problematic in terms of supporting talent from Bulawayo. This has resulted in the city losing most of its talent to places like Harare and Johannesburg as the artistes leave because of poor reception in their city.

My City Movement Entertainment is made up artistes, The Whole Tribe, MOS gang and Frillex Epic who have organised a show at Stanley Hall in Makokoba on April 7.

One of the artistes from The Whole Tribe, Alex “Alacai” Marowa said they formed this movement as part of efforts to promote themselves and establish a fan base.

“We’ve come together to create a platform for up-and-coming artistes in Bulawayo.

“To achieve this, we’ve decided to hold a concert in Makokoba where our group comes from. We hope that people will embrace us resulting in the city’s up-and-coming artistes having a following,” Alacais said.

The Makokoba show will have performances by The Whole Tribe, Tebza, MOS gang, Frillex Epic, Chipman, Easy TrT, GNY Family, Kilkla Nox, Njanji, Killemo, Mzistoz Mfanafuthi, Noluntu J, Revern P, Talifa, GT Sane, Njanji Team Hombe, Zim Material Boys and Neigh Ley.

The Whole Tribe has been reaching out to people through their drugs and sex awareness campaigns. — @waynecas