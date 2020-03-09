World Health Organisation officials are holding a press conference on Thursday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more that 95 700 people and killed at least 3280 across the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Named COVID-19, the virus has shattered commerce across China and is hitting company earnings.

The virus has sent global stock markets falling, manufacturing has slowed as factories close their doors, and companies have been forced to cancel planned events around the world.

World Health Organisation officials said the coronavirus kills 3.4% of reported cases globally. In comparison, the seasonal flu kills far fewer than 1% of those infected, they said. WHO officials announced that the number of new coronavirus cases outside China was almost 9 times higher than that inside the country over a 24 hour period. They also increased the risk assessment of the coronavirus to “very high” late last week.

The organisation has yet to classify the virus as a pandemic and has maintained that its attention is on containing the spread, although the virus has spread substantially beyond China and has now been found in over 70 countries.

Epidemics have emerged in Iran, Italy and South Korea, where the number of cases is rapidly increasing. There are at least 156 confirmed U.S. cases and 11 deaths, according to the CDC, and a number of new cases have started to appear in New York, California and Washington state.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, warned last week that every country should prepare for its first case. — AP