Harare Bureau

FC PLATINUM coach, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, has predicted a tough 2020 season but says he has put together a team strong enough to do well this campaign.

With traditional giants Caps United, Highlanders and Dynamos having been largely active, bringing in experienced players into their teams, the Dutchman still believes his men will be the team to beat this year.

“FC Platinum is the best-assembled outfit in the country. They can win every cup on offer especially this season,” said De Jongh.

“FC Platinum are one of the favourite teams to win the title.

“We have very good players who can deliver. We are waiting for two more players and we are done.’’

The Zvishavane club have added eight new signings to their squad, including the 2019 Soccer Star runner-up Ralph Kawondera from Triangle, as well as Denzel Khumalo from Bosso.

Former Harare City midfielder, Silas Songani, has also been taken on board from Denmark.

The reigning champions, though, will have an early examination of their pedigree when they take on de Jongh’s former employers, Highlanders, in the Castle Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Castle Challenge Cup is a season-opener pitting the league and Chibuku Super Cup winners.

Interestingly, it is de Jongh who guided Bosso to the Chibuku Super crown last season after having eliminated FC Platinum on a 3-0 score line in the semi-finals.

But, the Dutch mentor, who says he has great respect for Highlanders, believes FC Platinum are by far the best team in the country.

“Of course, we still need a striker and a midfielder who are still expected from outside the country, probably this week.

“I have an exciting group of players. I have changed a lot of things at FC Platinum since I joined them.

“There are a lot of areas which I have made them change.

“I am very happy because I have a group of very professional players. I have no doubt this is the most professional group assembled in Zimbabwe.

“Of course, several teams have assembled good squads and the season will not only be exciting but tough as well.

“However, FC Platinum have a big chance of winning a lot of things.”