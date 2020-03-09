Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government is not pleased that four years after flash floods hit Sipepa area in Tsholotsho, 61 families who were resettled at Tshino and Sawudweni villages are still homeless.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, made the remarks on Friday at Tshino Village after assessing progress made in the construction of 319 houses for villagers affected by the floods in 2017.

He expressed concern over the delay in completing the houses after coming face to face with families still living in tents.

The picture taken yesterday shows Gogo Joyce Luphahla’s old tent four years after being resettled The picture taken yesterday shows Gogo Joyce Luphahla’s old tent four years after being resettled

Dr Gumbo said the Government is committed to completing the construction of the houses for the flood victims.

He said it is now Government’s priority to ensure that the outstanding houses are completed as soon as possible.

“I am not happy with the living conditions that I have found you in. You were affected by floods four years ago but up to now the construction of your houses has not been completed. We now have a backlog of 61 houses that still need to be completed to ensure that all families have decent accommodation,” he said.

“During the tour I witnessed that there are a number of families that are still living in tents and this is not proper. After seeing this situation, I want to assure you that I will make it a priority as I go back to the office to see how best we can make sure that we complete this project.”

Minister Gumbo said the non-governmental organisation (NGOs) funds for the project had since been exhausted hence the Government had stepped in.

He said the Government has adopted a 100-day cycle as part of its efforts to speed up completion of the Tsholotsho Disaster Recovery Project whose fourth cycle has already been completed.

Tsholotsho floods victims model houses at Sawudweni in Sipepa,Tsholotsho District Tsholotsho floods victims model houses at Sawudweni in Sipepa,Tsholotsho District

He said during the fourth cycle a total of seven houses were built.

“There is a 100-day cycle programme carried out by Government ministries and Iam going around monitoring the implementation. During the fourth cycle which has just passed seven houses were completed which means the “Government is doing well. In the fifth cycle, we are aiming at completing 15 houses,” said Dr Gumbo.

He also expressed concern over the poor road infrastructure in the area.

Cde Gumbo said he also learnt that there was just one school, Tshino Primary School accommodating both primary and secondary school pupils.

He urged the Tsholotsho Rural District Council (RDC) to use some of its devolution funds to fund development projects like building schools instead of waiting for Government. — @michellzvanyanyan2