standard wheels:with Andrew Muzamhindo

Mobility and business growth go hand in hand. Imagine the world of business without transportation. Key employees need to attend meetings. They need to have transportation not only as a part of their perks, but as a motivation too to deliver against their targets. They need to get by any time.

Certain jobs require mobility. For instance, a sales representative is provided with a car by the employer. This is because they need to make rounds at different clients to present their business and products. Business requires vehicles to support various aspects of its operations. And, because of this, it’s imperative for businesses to partner with a reliable car service for the maintenance of their fleet.

Finding a car maintenance service is not a simple mission, especially if your fleet includes or only consists of high-end vehicles. You need specialists for the job to be done correctly. It becomes imperative to choose a trustworthy car service centre. Here are some tips.

Most car dealerships these days have their own service centres, or they know of one that takes care of the maintenance services of the pre-owned vehicles in their sales lineup. Such service providers are reliable and often even offer perks for clients, such as discounts and freebies. So, you can turn to these service centres for car servicing. However, there is another school of thought.

Dealerships usually have a long queue of cars to be serviced, and they tend to be exclusive to their brands. A company with many brands, therefore, has to negotiate with many dealerships and this takes away economies of scale from the client and negotiating powers in the process. Their services might also cost more as they only use branded original parts for repairs and replacements.

It’s important to know what your service provider is making you pay for. You must know whether it’s a one-stop shop or you have to source around for all your vehicle maintenance needs. It might be cheaper to go to a different car service centre for specific repair work.

It’s always better to find a car service centre that can take care of any repair and maintenance requirements. This way, the task of maintaining vehicles would be easier and less of a hassle to cover. Do check, as well, if the service menu includes items that are designed to provide extra value to clients, such as free car wash after a tune-up.

Lastly, make sure that the service centre has upgrading services. As mentioned earlier, it’s simply more convenient to find a one-stop shop for your fleet needs. This should cover services such as full-body painting and other special customisations such as window tinting,

“Companies with sound fleet management book [if they can] for service and take their cars to a service centre on the schedule set for them. You avoid going through a long waiting period, which can impact your company’s productivity,” said Godwin Kwenda, the MD of Drivus World, a leading auto service centre in Zimbabwe.

“It would be so much easier for your company to plot adjustments in your operations. Any important road trip could be worked into the shuffling of the remaining cars in the fleet that would cover those that are scheduled to be taken to the centre,” he said.

“Car maintenance services may have the same name and rates, but there can be a stark difference in their quality or value. Thus, take the time to understand what your service centre is offering. Review their experience and testimonials. Look at their staff turnover as well.”

You must insist on some form of guarantee. Such commitment to clients by a service provider means there is a pledge to delivering only satisfying results by the service provider. If they fail, they will work until they’ve performed a perfect job.

A car service centre should be able to effectively function as your company’s business partner. It should be able to come to your fleet’s rescue in emergency situations, such as a sudden breakdown on the road. Not all car service centres provide emergency assistance, so, better find one that does.

Also, when it comes to emergency assistance services, check if the trunk line, email, and chat system are responsive. Such a service would not be useful at all if you cannot reach the centre through any of these contact points.

These are some of the tips on how to find a car service centre for your fleet. Follow all these, and the search will end so much faster, and more importantly, you’ll be able to find a service centre that is the perfect fit for your company fleet needs.

landrew@muzamhindo.com