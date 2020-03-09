Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FIFTY girls took part in the ‘100 percent Cricket’ held at Queens Sports Club yesterday to mark the International Women’s Day.

The 100 percent Cricket is a 12-month campaign launched worldwide yesterday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), dedicated to the promotion of women’s cricket as well as build on the momentum of the ICC Women’T20 World Cup which took place in Australia.

In Zimbabwe, the campaign was led by Lady Chevrons team manager Samkelisiwe Nkiwane, assistant coach Sinikiwe Mpofu and members of the national women’s squad with the likes of Tazmeen Granger and Nomvelo Sibanda, who shared their experiences with the young girls and took them through basic drills and matches.

“2020 is a year of women’s cricket and we will continue running this initiative. We will visit schools, coaching them and hope that in the future, some of the girls continue playing cricket and represent Zimbabwe at the international level,” said Nkiwane.

Darlington Majonga, Media and Communications Manager of Zimbabwe Cricket was delighted to be part of the programme that discovers future stars of cricket.

“We are about to enter what is arguably the most exciting period for women’s cricket as we are going to witness two world cup events, one which is happening now and the other in February 2021.

“So, this is the year for women’s cricket with this programme aimed to inspire the future stars of the game,” said Majonga.

In a statement, ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney said they aim to bring in one million women and girls to the game as part of 100 percent Cricket programme.

“We want to build a long-term sustainable foundation for women’s cricket and build a product that fans want to watch, that kids want to take up, that sponsors and broadcasters want to be part of,” Sawhney said.