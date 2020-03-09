Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Following the declaration by the Bulawayo City Council last year to have June 1 — the day the city was declared a town in 1894 — as Bulawayo Day, a week long festival has been organised to start on June 1.

The Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) will be held from June 1 to 5 under the theme: “We Own Winter (Wow)”.

Th council is calling on artistes who want to participate at the festival to submit their proposals accompanied by their works on the festival’s Facebook page.

The local authority last month held a consultative meeting with artists at the Large City Hall.

In a statement, the organisers said: “The Bulawayo Arts Festival aims to enable local people and our global visitors to participate meaningfully in the cultural life of the city. It’ll provide an opportunity for Bulawayo to showcase its proud heritage, rich diversity, creative nature, resilience and majesty.”— @waynecas