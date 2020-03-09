Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders FC 2-1 Chapungu FC

HIGHLANDERS cocked up their second competitive friendly win yesterday but coach Mark Harrison was left worried with some serious injury concerns ahead of their crucial Castle Challenge Cup tie against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium this Saturday.

Poster boy Prince Dube and Divine Mhindirira picked up hamstring injuries in yesterday’s win over the Gweru based airforce side at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

To further aggravate the matter, new acquisitions Humprey Ncube, Mitchell Katsvairo and goalkeeper Chris Mverechena did not feature in yesterday’s encounter due to injuries. Former Caps United shotstopper Mverechera picked up an injury in last week’s win over another army side Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Bulawayo giants will be concerned about the injuries heading into the Cup tie this weekend. The tie is played between the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Cup match used to be played as the last game of the season but was moved to become a season opener this year after the 2019 season ended in mid-December.

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh who is now in charge of FC Platinum watched Bosso’s friendly yesterday.

Bosso won the match courtesy of goals from Mkhokheli Dube and Prince Dube. Mkhokheli again proved there was no substitute for experience when he slotted home in the 23rd minute. It was his second goal in two matches after scoring against Black Rhinos last week.

Chapungu pulled one back in the 53rd minute through Patrick Khumbula who headed home a Xolani Ncube corner-kick. Prince’s cheeky effort in the 56th minute ensured Bosso got victory over the Moses Chunga coached outfit.

“We played the way we wanted to play, made mistakes sometimes which is something we need to address. Players sometimes go lazy on concentration and they give a sloppy pass away. If we get that away from our game we will be where we need to be. We could have won the game with more goals had our players been sharper in front of goal.

But then we are still in pre-season and we have a big game on Saturday and that’s what we are preparing for now,” said Bosso coach Harrison.

His opposite number Chunga said: “So far so good this is our third game, we just need to polish a few things. You are never happy with the squad you always need to beef up but l am satisfied with the squad. Its difficult to prepare a squad especially when we do not know which league we are going to be playing in,” he said.

Chapungu are likely to bounce back into the Premiership if Herentals’ appeal against a disciplinary committee’s decision to dock them three points fails.

Bosso seemed to have shrugged off last week’s rustiness from the first whistle. Unlike last week this time the passes were on point and the players looked match fit. Bosso enjoyed early dominance with Brian Banda, Prince and Mhindirira dictating terms in the middle of the park.

Harrison said Black Rhinos was a physical side and Chapungu was even more physical but Bosso were up to the challenge.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Charlton Siamalonga, Mkhokheli Dube (Tinashe Makanda 75 mins), Divine Mhindirira ( Bukhosi Sibanda 45 mins), Nqobizitha Masuku, Ray Lunga, Prince Dube, Brian Banda

Chapungu: Simon Nyama, Diniel Gumbo, Hillary Mugoniwa, Moenda Muchingambi, Blessed Mbavarira, Gracious Nleya (Emmanuel Chitauro 70 mins), Nigel Hunga, Brighton Mugoni, Patrick Khumbula, Sullivan Muzhunje (Philip Marufu 70 mins), Xolani Ncube — @innocentskizoe