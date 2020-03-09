Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Tsholotsho

FARMERS have said rain-fed agriculture is no longer viable in view of unpredictable weather patterns, with experts calling for increased investment in water harvesting and irrigation infrastructure.

Scores of small holder communal farmers who rely on seasonal rains for planting have in recent years struggled to secure a good yield due to recurrent droughts linked to climate change.

The southern region, which covers parts of Matabeleland provinces, Masvingo and the Midlands, have been hard hit in terms of food security.

Reduced rains have also crippled the livestock sector as shortage of pastures and drinking water takes toll.

Last week agro-specialists from the giant seed firm, Seed-Co and Amalima, visited farmers in Tsholotsho’s Didela Village where they discussed a number of issues around food security and the need to invest in irrigation.

The village runs a small irrigation scheme. During discussions agriculture experts and farmers were agreed on the need to increase investment in irrigation.

Village 5 headman, Mr Gibson Ngwenya, said villagers have lost hope in rain-fed farming due to recurrent droughts that have hit the district in recent years.

“The crop situation has been bad in the past days but as the rains have started again lately, some crops have started to pick up.

“A lot of people have not yet returned to farm again in their fields because they think there is just a little time left before the rainy season ends,” he said.

“Maize is the most affected crop but the sorghum crop is promising” Mr Ngwenya said due to reduced farming activity, the food situation in the area was bad and that more families would require food aid.

Seed-Co Matabeleland marketing consultant, Mr Wallace Banda, said when rains fail, most farmers were reluctant to buy seed as they fear losses.

“In supporting irrigation schemes, we are donating seeds as a demonstration on how farmers should operate as seen with the Didela Irrigation Scheme,” said Mr Banda.

Amalima agriculture and livestock coordinator, Mr Taswell Chivere, said smart farming strategies such as irrigation would help increase productivity.

“Climate change is a reality. Farmers need to adopt climate smart technologies like irrigation.

“They need to use appropriate seed that matures early especially those in drought prone areas,” he said.

“Conservation agriculture is another technology where you conserve moisture in view of climate change. There is also a need to adopt post-harvest technologies in order to take care of the harvest as it gives you a longer usage period.”

Another villager, Mrs Juliana Moyo-Ndlovu, said rural families now pinned their hope on food handouts as the situation was dire.

“Mealie-meal is very expensive here in Tsholotsho and if you are lucky to get it, it’s mostly sold in foreign currency. It is our wish that the Government attends to such unscrupulous dealers.

“We are pleading with NGOs that have been coming to assist us here to continue helping us,” she said.

During the event, the Grain Marketing Board donated Napstrack Sprays to five irrigation schemes in the district for use by villagers in their gardens. Chairperson of the Didela Irrigation Scheme, Mr Bongani Ngwenya, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“This is our second farming season and we have planted maize, beans, tomatoes, watermelons cucumbers, butternut, onions and rape,” he said. — @mthabisi_mthire.