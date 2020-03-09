Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Sanctified Comedy Club is searching for stand-up comedians in Bulawayo through a talent search dubbed “Are You Funny Bulawayo”.

One of the founders of Sanctified Comedy Club, comedian T1nda said they noticed that there are a lot of funny people out there who just need to be nurtured.

“We know there’re more funny people out there so we want to unearth their talent so that people get to enjoy their comedy as we cannot always have the same faces on stage. This will go a long way in the development of the arts industry,” T1nda said.

Registration for the auditions is already underway with auditions expected to start next week.

“The auditions are open to all ages. All we want is clean content which is family friendly. There’s no certain theme as we’re looking for funny content.”

T1nda said registration was going on well with the auditions set to take place at Onvi Studios.

“Registration is underway and those interested should visit our Facebook and get details there.”

The winner and the finalists of the talent search will be included on the comedy club’s Big Laughs Tour and comedy fiesta running from March 26 to 28.

“We’ll release more about the prize as we progress but what I can say for now is that we’ll take the funniest person along with us for shows in a city or two.

“They’ll also have a big platform on the Comedy Fiesta stage as well as a regional comedy festival.”

Although the talent search has started in Bulawayo, T1nda said they were planning to take it nationwide.

“It’s started here but it’s going to go all over Zimbabwe. We’ll be doing ‘Are You Funny’ auditions to every City we go for performance,” said T1nda – @waynecas