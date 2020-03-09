letter to my people:BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People,

I am sure the breathtaking incompetence on display in the equally hopeless second republic as led by Ngwena and his Lacoste faction has been there for all to see since he came to power in what was essentially a coup.

After all, if soldiers wearing combat fatigues storm a television studio and start making all sorts of announcements while tanks are rolling in the streets, then that is a coup!

As they say, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck then it must be a duck.

Not the “military-assisted transition” baloney that Zimbabweans were fed during the coup.

One of the extreme levels of incompetence under ED, was how he allowed infrastructure at the country’s major stadiums to become so outdated to the point that it was condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The incompetence was extremely fascinating when different levels of government officials were jolted into action as the prospects of losing votes due to their incompetence loomed large.

After spending the whole day discussing stadiums, cabinet must have felt it had done enough to allocate a few measly useless Zimbabwean dollars towards the refurbishment of the stadiums.

You should have seen how those gangsters from the Lacoste factional government tried to look like they were busy when all they do is to stick their snouts and trotters in the feeding trough throughout the day.

The cheerleaders of one benevolent former senior football executive at one disgraceful newspaper had already gone into overdrive to try and portray their equally disgraced benefactor as a knight in shining armour.

As they continued to justify the little presents which we are told they receive on a regular basis, the cheerleaders gave an impression that all was well and that their donor-in-chief was coming to the rescue of Zimbabwe through some Sadc initiative.

Of course, that was not true as is the case with most stories linking the former football official to football.

In other words, simply put, it was a lie.

Sadly, the clueless leadership at Zifa believed the lie after they wrote to CAF asking them to come for another inspection, by which time they hoped they would have done the renovations on time.

Of course, we have never done anything on time.

Given the manipulation of tender requirements such as awarding relatives, friends and party members who would then sub-contract the work to professionals, the outcome was still going to be a confirmation of the stadium condemnation.

Given the poor work ethic in Zimbabwe, the sub-contractor would have long abandoned the job at hand citing failure to pay for services rendered by the time the CAF inspection team would have arrived for the inspection anyway.

From what we are hearing, the Zifa leadership was firmly told that CAF had asked them to provide their preferred venue within the region, which Zimbabwe would be calling their home ground, not some quick-fix strategy.

At least the H-Metro was one of those who appeared to be wildly delirious by the renovations, which in some instances involved trimming the grass.

“Renovations began in earnest at the National Sports Stadium,” they gushed in one caption to a picture.

If they had not been too excited by the developments, they would have said the renovations had begun or started “in earnest”.

But again, under the new dispensation, the Second Republic or what others are derisively calling the banana or pawpaw republic, we have begun to celebrate mediocrity.

Such mediocrity and incompetence that we celebrate may include pouring US$3 billion in agriculture and then suffer from food shortages or have the whole health sector virtually under lockdown and see nothing wrong with it.

The levels of mediocrity and incompetence which we have become used to include celebrating every time when electricity is available.

We will not mention the time that Zimbabweans spend sleeping in fuel queues simply because under the Banana Republic that ED presides over, nobody has ever thought of importing enough fuel.

If this can be done, Zimbabweans will not have to be humiliated by spending many hours in the hot sun as they wait for the precious commodity.

Or sleeping in fuel queues.

The MDC leadership has earnestly begun preparations for the 2023 elections, which will see the ruling party Zanu PF once again romping home to victory.

Allegations that some officials in the opposition who have captured the party leadership work for the ruling party continue to dog the opposition.

Other allegations say like the ruling party, the opposition is fractured into Lacoste and G40 factions.

A fortnight ago, the party demoted its popularly elected mayor in Victoria Falls, Somvelo Dlamini, with Nero, who is personally appointing mayors, opting for the least popular candidate.

Such developments are likely to be sweet music to the ever-alert Zanu PF commissars.

A few days down the line, Douglas Mwonzora was given a final warning letter for participating in a social media discussion!

Surely not?

The great Movement for Democratic Change, the party of excellence which purports to support freedom of expression, banning its members from expressing themselves?

Trouble is brewing in MDC-run councils in Bulawayo, Masvingo and others.

And as the former Victoria Falls mayor and Mwonzora face uncertain futures, Thabitha Khumalo is waiting in the background to be fired as party chairman.

Sikhala and Biti should not be too comfortable as the child president clearly threw his toys out of the pram in a tantrum after Sikhala escaped conviction in a recent court case.

Indeed the campaigns have started, but you get the impression they are campaigning for Zanu PF.

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)

