Sudan’s prime minister has survived an assassination attempt after his convoy was attacked in the capital, Khartoum.

“I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape,” Abdalla Hamdok has tweeted.

Mr Hamdok was appointed to head Sudan’s transitional government last August, a few months after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir.

He said the attack only served as “an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan”.

It is not yet clear who carried out the attack, but the political situation in Sudan remains precarious after last year’s political transition led to many once-powerful individuals, especially in the military, being sidelined.

