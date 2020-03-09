Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TUSKERS Under-13 successfully defended their title at the Carmel T10 Big Bash Cricket tournament with a six-wicket triumph over the Heath Streak Academy in the final played at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy on Saturday.

Six teams took part in the second edition of the tournament that was this year bankrolled by Wholesale Beef, Smokehouse as well as Townshend and Butcher.

Tuskers Under-13 leg spinner Tendesai Gogodo getting his bowler of the tournament accolade Tuskers Under-13 leg spinner Tendesai Gogodo getting his bowler of the tournament accolade

Heath Streak Academy batted first and posted 47-7 in their 10 overs, their highest run contributor being Luke Rosenfels who made 17 off 18 balls. Their low total was largely due to some tight bowling by Tuskers leg spinner, Tendesayi Gogodo who picked up four wickets for seven runs in two overs.

Tuskers, coached by former national team pace bowler Njabulo Ncube who was assisted by Tyson Meki scored 48-4 in 10 overs to win the match with 18 deliveries to spare. Skipper Shelton Mvuri top scored with 20 off 11 balls while Bethel Mbizi was second best with 15 off 17.

For their efforts, Tuskers walked away with a floating trophy with each player getting $100.

Rosenfels walked away with the Player of the tournament as well as best wicketkeeper accolades, Tadiwa Rusere took the most outstanding batsman award while the best bowler award went to Gogodo.

REPS finished third, fourth place went to Saint Thomas, Carmel were fifth and sixth spot was occupied by Masiyephambili Junior.

Tuskers Under-13 coach Njabulo Ncube getting his team’s prize money Tuskers Under-13 coach Njabulo Ncube getting his team’s prize money

Carmel headmaster, Crispin Eley said their desire for 2020 had been to grow the tournament by having eight teams but two of the sides that had committed withdrew their participation, which then meant they went with the same six-team format as last year.

“We hoped to have an extra two teams but they pulled out the last minute, we were hoping to have eight teams instead of six but we have stuck with the same format we had last year,’’ said Eley.

He feels that they are achieving their goal of giving opportunities to players who are not in the first teams in their respective schools.

“It’s all about developing grassroots cricket and giving children an opportunity to shine because a lot of these children aren’t in the first team in other schools so it gives them an opportunity to shine.” — @Mdawini_29