UPCOMING gospel musician Felix Makanya, popularly known as Herald of Christ, has hailed Pastor Charles Charamba and wife Olivia for being pioneers of gospel music in the country, saying they inspired him to venture into the genre.

Makanya told Standard Style that he emulates the way the Charambas arrange their music which touches the hearts of many.

“Pastor Charamba and his wife are my best gospel legends in the country who are still relevant even today with their touching songs,” Makanya said.

“The couple inspired me a lot and my dream is to reach their level in the near future.”

Growing up in Kwekwe, Makanya started his music career in 2013 when he was part of the church choir and participated in the praise and worship team at World Wide Apostolic Church .

“I started doing music at a very young age. People from my church discovered the talent in me and they encouraged me to record my music, but because of financial challenges it took long — until 2018 — for me to do my first studio recording,” he said.

“l started a group called Voice of Angels and we managed to record a seven-track album called Ndinopupura, which was well-received by gospel music lovers and is being played on Radio Zimbabwe and National FM.

“I am still pushing hard to have my name as one of the most recognised gospel musicians in Zimbabwe with the assistance of my band.”

Makanya said he was more into preaching the Word of God through songs targeting those who don’t go to church for them to repent.

“We have some people who don’t go to church, but they love listening to music so they will be encouraged to come to Christ, thus the stage name Herald of Christ,” he said.