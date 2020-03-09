Multi-award-winning hip-hop musician Ti Gonzi has heaped praises on new Afro- pop singer Damascus (pictured) after the two collaborated on a new song dubbed Kwauri Ikoko.

Damascus came into the limelight last month with the song Kwende, and the new love song Kwauri Ikoko which is accompanied by colourful visuals is his second project. Kwauri Ikoko is trending on video-sharing platform YouTube-Nash TV channel.

Born David Maposa 27 years ago in Zvishavane and raised in Gweru in a family of three, Damascus started music in 2018 and made a mark with the single Kwende.

Kwauri Ikoko will be part of Ti Gonzi’s upcoming album set for release this year.

Ti Gonzi said he identified a number of facets that Damascus holds leading to the pair working together.

“I believe there is a sound which resonates with the locals and also the international market and I believe Damascus has that in him,” said Ti Gonzi.

“I really like his sound and how he holds himself as a musician, mostly I like his style. I would like to call it swag. He is unique and a hard worker who is hungry for success and also willing to learn.

“I enjoyed working with him on this song and his impact was felt. He really came to the party and I am glad that the song is doing quite well. I also thank Tinashe Mutarisi of Nash Paints for sponsoring and making the song and the video possible.”

Meanwhile, after winning the Outstanding Male Artiste award at the recently-held National Arts Merit Awards (Namas), Ti Gonzi said he didn’t expect to bag the gong.

“Honestly, I didn’t see this coming, I believe Nama is a big award and me being nominated with the likes of Winky D is a huge feat,” Ti Gonzi said.

“The nomination itself to me was a win and then winning the gong is a bonus. I am inspired by the award.”