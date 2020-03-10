Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo City council (BCC) has come up with a draft credit control and debt collection policy meant to assist ratepayers in managing their arrears and improve the cash flow position.

The local authority is owed about $183 million by both residents and businesses, which cripples its ability to provide adequate service delivery. Council also owes large amounts to different creditors.

The local authority unveiled the draft policy at a meeting with women and youths last Thursday. The city’s gender focal officer, Mrs Audrey Manyemwe, said the new policy would assist residents to work closely with council in clearing their arrears.

“This policy has been long overdue. People must have an appreciation that we need to plan for our city and make it grow. The only way we can do it is by paying what is due to council,” she said.

The local authority has been operating without a documented credit control and debt collection policy, which saw it clash with residents over arrears including taking legal action.

Mrs Manyemwe said the policy empowers residents to engage council, seek clarity on their accounts and negotiate payment plans.

“The policy outlines everything clearly, that is, what is required of the owner of the property and what is required of the tenants and even vulnerable senior citizens.

“We are saying ‘please come to the council offices’, let’s talk about how are we going to handle it if one owes the council,” said Mrs Manyemwe.

“There is a facility to have a payment plan, there is a facility on the way forward after a payment plan. Issues of interest are all covered in the policy.”

She told the residents that the credit policy was intended to protect both the consumers and creditors. Among other issues outlined in the policy is that organisations that owe council and are owed by the same can have their debt offset.

The policy also insists on forced deductions from BCC staff and councillors directly from their salaries if they have outstanding bills.

Residents who attended the meeting complained that housing offices in the suburbs were failing to assist them properly and would refer clients to the Revenue Hall.

In response council said it will look at the issue and explained that most housing offices were affected by power outages. — @pridesinstinctz