Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to announce their final 2020 squad before the end of the week after wrapping up negotiations with all players.

Bosso look set to keep most players from last season after taking a firm stance not to release contracted players. From last season’s squad, Bosso lost Denzel Khumalo, McClive Phiri, Ben Musaka and Munyaradzi Chitambwe.

The Bulawayo giants are believed to have concluded deals with Mkhokheli Dube, former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchell Katsvairo (30), goalkeeper Chris Mverechena (24), Aces Youth Academy product Collin Mujuru (21), Humphrey Ncube (27), defender Cardwell Gavaza and forward Muziwakhe Dhlamini.

Young striker, Rodi Sibanda, formerly with South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, is set to make the squad after impressing the coaches at training.

“Most of the work is done, there are just one or two spaces to cover. When all is done, we will be having our conversation with the media. It’s deliberate that we have a 25-man squad for this season. You must understand that unlike last year when your Divine Mhindirira’s were in the Under-19 development slots but could play in the first team, this year we couldn’t find a player that could breach into that 25 men senior squad. So, we are going into the season without the five,” said Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

“If a cracker comes up as the season progresses and they fit into the development slot we will surely draft them in.

Bosso have been quiet on the transfer market, a move the club says was deliberate.

“We have been building silently because we did not think it was important to be loud because we had a squad already. What we needed to do was to add on what we already had.

“This week people will start to know who is in their side because we will be getting ready for the match against FC Platinum. The squad must be announced before the end of the week. Last season, we were short in terms of depth and quality and we thought we speak to that and add to that,” said Dube.

Highlanders and FC Platinum clash in the season opener, the Castle Challenge Cup, at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday. The tie is between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Winners will pocket $400 000 and losers losers will get $250 000. – @innocentskizoe