DJ Zinhle has bagged the prestigious 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award, adding to her impressive wins this year.

The inaugural gala dinner was hosted over the weekend in Durban in an association with the globally renowned Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit.

Through this win, the Umlilo hit-maker who broke up with her baby daddy in December last year proved that “you can’t keep a good woman down”.

After the win, she advised fans: “Let’s be sure to remind ourselves and our children that you’re destined for greatness. Live your life intentionally.

“Wake up with purpose and decide that every day is your day and don’t let anyone tell you what you can, or cannot do. You’re the director of your life.” Looking amazing in a red dress, Zinhle accepted the award with daughter Kairo Forbes. She gave an amazing speech, in which she mentioned members of #TeamZinhle, thanking them for their support in helping her to achieve her dreams. The DJ’s social media accounts were filled with congratulatory messages for the powerhouse that is Zinhle.

One of her biggest supporters and cheerleaders, bestie Pearl Thusi, also gave her a shout-out.

“I’m so proud of you babe. This is big! You deserve all this and more. Always walking through the good and the challenging with grace, class and poise. You’re definitely one of God’s favourites and I’m so honoured to be a part of your life,” Pearl wrote. – TimesLive