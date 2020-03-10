Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation has taken over ownership of the National Sports Stadium.

The stadium, built in 1987, had been owned by the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing ministry.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry confirmed the change of ownership Tuesday morning, via her official Twitter handle account.

“Good news: It has been agreed that ownership and operations of the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe will be transferred to Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation. We have the experience and passion to use this opportunity for Zimbabwe to become a sporting powerhouse,” wrote Coventry.