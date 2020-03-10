Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Mavericks slipped into second position on the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) league log standings after they lost 41-49 to rivals Giants at the weekend.

Mavericks went into the weekend’s action as leaders and were hoping to stretch their lead when they faced defending champions Giants.

Giants lost 42-51 to Southern Mavericks in the first meeting between the two sides earlier this season. This time around Giants turned the tables and ensured that Mavericks title charge suffers a setback.

Southern Mavericks now sit on second position with 27 points, the same number of points as leaders Legends who managed to beat Clippers 82-57.

Giants are fourth on the table with 24 points, three points adrift of the leaders. For Clippers, this was their 13th loss of the season and they remain bottom of the standings with 15 points.

There were only two fixtures in the ladies category this past weekend. Mavericks got a convincing 82- 26 victory over Lakers B while Angels A were 30-15 winners over Highlanders. Defending champions Mavericks are now a point behind leaders Lakers A who are on 22 points from 11 games.

Lakers A remain unbeaten in the league and are strong favourites to win the championship.

Ordinarily, league action is set for Saturdays at Khanyisile Sports Centre but the association has decided to stretch action to Sundays as well. Action in the BBA is getting more exciting as teams aim for slots in the national league.

The national league is scheduled for April, with top four teams from all provinces contesting each other for a place to represent the country in the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Africa Club Championships.

The Fiba Africa Club Championships are the premier professional basketball contest for league champions on the continent.

Results

Women: Mavericks 82- 26 Lakers B, Angels A 30 -15 Highlanders

Men: Nust B 42- 48 City Knights, Legends 82 – 57 Clippers, Highlanders 51- 72 Oilers 72, Mavericks 41- 49 Giants, Nust A 42- 62 Oilers, Nust A 57- 43 Clippers, Mavericks 37-50 Legends.