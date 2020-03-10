McLaren driver Lando Norris says he is expecting Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to battle it out for the Formula One championship in the upcoming season.

Verstappen could well prove to be one of Hamilton’s main rivals for the 2020 World Championship title and Norris would love to see them go head-to-head throughout the year.

Asked to compare the two drivers, Norris thinks Verstappen is “more of a racer” which is sure to spark debate ahead of the new season.

“Max is more of a racer than Lewis,” Norris told PA Sport.

“He wins by making those moves and puts everything on the line.

“Lewis has spent a lot of years against decent drivers. He is very good in qualifying. He nails the laps and then he nails the race. But you never see him making these amazing overtakes – probably because he is always at the front – yet you see that from Max.

“Both drivers have strengths, albeit in slightly different areas. It would be great to see them go head-to-head this year. They are the two that are proving themselves at the moment.”

Norris also had praise for Mercedes and the way that they continue to push the boundaries, yet can’t help but feel their domination is making the sport “boring”.

“I know a lot of people who don’t watch Formula One because all they see is a Mercedes winning and it looks boring from the outside,” Norris added.

“I hope it doesn’t happen this year, but it is likely it will. It is a shame and it is bad but what can you do about it?

“There are so many little things that Mercedes have worked so hard on, like the steering wheel. They come up with these ideas which are just insane and you have to say hats off.

“Everyone else needs to do a better job and catch up.” – Sport24.