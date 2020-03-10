Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has since the beginning of the year transported 22 500 tonnes of maize out of 64 000 tonnes imported by the Government from Mozambique and South Africa to cover the grain deficit.

NRZ also transported 2 400 tonnes of maize from Tanzania between September last year and February this year.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the Second Republic will procure adequate supplies of maize to cover harvest shortfalls caused by drought in the past few seasons.

The country, whose national grain requirement stands at 1,8 million tonnes annually, is importing the bulk of the maize from Sadc countries as part of Government efforts to ease mealie-meal shortages.

In a statement last week, NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said 8 300 tonnes of maize has arrived in Bulawayo with the remaining 6 700 tonnes set to arrive in the city soon.

He said this year, NRZ aims at transporting a total of 47 000 tonnes from Mozambique (Maputo and Beira) and South Africa.

Mr Maravanyika said the deliveries are not only for the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) but also for National Foods in both Bulawayo and Harare.

“In Maputo, there is a consignment of 15 000 tonnes that needs to be transported. The consignment arrived in Maputo on February 7 this year. We have so far managed to carry 8 300 tonnes that have arrived in the city. We have already started transporting the remaining maize. Right now, we have 45 wagons that are already on their way to Bulawayo with part of the remaining 6 700 tonnes of maize,” said Mr Maravanyika.

He said from 27 000 tonnes of maize which arrived in Beira, NRZ was contracted to ferry 10 000 to Harare.

Mr Maravanyika said 6 000 tonnes have already been transported to Harare and the remaining 4 000 tonnes will be transported soon.

“Maize transported from South Africa is mainly distributed to the National Foods in Bulawayo and Harare. In South Africa there is a consignment of 22 000 tonnes and we have so far managed to move 8 200 tonnes for both Bulawayo and Harare,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said the primary challenge that NRZ is facing is the deteriorating rail system and lack of resources.

He called on the Government to avail more resources for NRZ to operate efficiently without hindrances particularly in the face of tight competition that railway transport is subjected to by other forms of transport.

Mr Maravanyika also urged GMB to speed up offloading maize at its depots, saying delays in doing so cripples their operations.

Bulawayo’s GMB manager, a Mr Matabeya, declined to comment.

He said he was not aware of the maize delivery.

Later he said he was awaiting approval to comment from GMB management in Harare.

GMB general manager Mr Rockie Mutenha had, by last night, not responded to questions emailed to him saying he was still waiting for a response from the public relations office. — @michellzvanyanyan2