Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the annual Hilmax Heroes Junior Invitational Tennis Tournament to be held in Gwanda next month have gathered momentum, with organisers sending invites to players from other provinces.

The 2020 Hilmax Heroes Junior Invitational tournament is a junior tennis competition for boys and girls aged between 10 and 18 years.

Tournament director, Archibald Dungeni said they have started preparing for the tournament and have been engaging sponsors.

He said besides registration of players, work is being done to repair tennis courts at the three venues that will host the games.

The venues that will be used for the tournament are PPC Colleen Bawn Club, Gwanda District Club and Gwanda High School.

“Last year was a huge success judging from the feedback we got from the parents, sponsors and officials who attended the competition. The tournament was held during the term but a resolution was made to have it during the school holidays to allow players from other towns to attend. We have sent invitations to other provinces and we are looking forward to having a large pool of players,” Dungeni said.

Seventy-five players competed in last year’s edition.

The tournament, whose goal is to develop tennis at grassroots level will be played in a round-robin format with the top four players proceeding to the semi-finals in both singles and doubles.

“The player pool and draws will be finalised at least two weeks before the tournament,” said Dungeni.

All the participants are going to be given certificates. – @Ronald04021998