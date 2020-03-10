Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR Bulawayo dance crew, Sungura Masters recently won two awards at the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (Daz) Awards held in Harare.

The group from Entumbane, proved they are a force to reckon with when they beat Harare groups such as Fireworks, Generation and Syndicate Crew who are the founders of sungura dance. The Bulawayo group which has been in the arts industry for 10 years, were crowned Best Sungura dance group.

The group’s founder, Masotha Nzou, who like wine has matured over the years, was adjudged Best Male Sungura Dancer. He shrugged off competition from Alick Macheso’s Orchestra Mberikwazvo group, Paul Mudhara, Baba Harare’s Junior Kamudyariwa dancer and Gungwa and Terrence Chelani of the Rasta dance crew.

Nzou said: “Winning the Daz awards means a lot to us. As the director and choreographer of Sungura Masters, I’m honoured and now forced to do more to prove to our fans why we won these awards.

“We do not want to disappoint our fans, family, friends and those who voted by not being visible on the arts scene.”

Nzou said they were working on a dance piece which will be premiered by May and will help in promoting the sungura genre.

“This year, we’re working on our new production called 100km per hour where our main aim is to ensure that the youth who feel sungura is outdated, appreciate and value it,” said Masotha.

Daz was introduced in 2010 by Harpers Mapimhidze, Bev Sibanda’s manager to protect dancers, both male and female from being exploited by setting minimum charges for performance.

The association also assists the dancers in times of need.

The awards which have been running for the past couple of years, were introduced to appreciate and recognise the work of dancers. Over the years, the awards have courted controversy especially in 2016 when Bev who is managed by the Daz president landed six awards after being nominated 10 times. Dancer Zoey at one point described the awards as dubious.At this year’s awards, Bev walked away with two awards for best female and best dressed while Alaska was adjudged best choreographed group. Prema Stove clinched most promising rhumba dancer. – @mthabisi_mthire