Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) is hopeful that the national women’s beach volleyball team will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by winning at the CAVB Continental Cup second round tournament that starts today in Uganda.

The CAVB Continental Cup is being used as the qualifier for beach volleyball ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The final qualifying leg will be played in Nigeria this June, leaving Zimbabwe needing to win in Uganda to keep their Olympic Games hopes alive.

Zimbabwe are up against Mozambique, Guinea, Egypt and the host nation Uganda.

The top two nations will proceed to the final leg in Nigeria. Progress Gaya and Nyengeterai Guyo will pair and compete as Zimbabwe A, with Zimbabwe B team being made up of Media Mafuta and Viola Muchaona.

Zimbabwe opening match at the tournament that ends on Saturday is against Guinea, followed by date with Uganda tomorrow.

They take on Egypt on Thursday and wrap up their group games against Mozambique on Friday.

ZVA president Ringisai Mapondera said: “Our main aim is to progress to the Olympics and we hope we will qualify.

The teams have been training well and I am pleased with the progress that they have made at training. I hope that they will take us to the next stage.” – @Ronald04021998