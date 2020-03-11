Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

AS coronavirus (Covid-19) ravages the world, a number of sporting bodies and organisations have cancelled scheduled events as a precautionary measure to help contain the virus that has so far infected more than 121 000 people worldwide.

So far about 4 380 people have died of the disease, with China, the epicentre of the virus, recording the highest death toll of more than 3 100 and about 80 800 infected.

Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the outbreak.

In France, where Zimbabwe Warriors’ striker Tino Kadewere plays for Ligue 2 side Le Havre, about 1 784 infections have been recorded, with the death toll standing at 33.

Outside of mainland China, Italy now has the highest number of deaths. The outbreak has killed 827 people and infected more than 12 000 in that country. The whole of Italy was placed under quarantine. The death toll rose by 196 yesterday.

Egypt recorded the first death in Africa after a 60-year-old German tourist, who had been in the Arab nation for a week, died on Sunday. He was one of the 59 recorded cases in Egypt.

The second death in Africa was recorded in Morocco after an 89-year-old woman, who entered the country from Italy died.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 64 000 people globally have recovered from the infection.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, the All-Africa Junior Golf Tournament scheduled for March 21-26 and in which Zimbabwe was supposed to participate has been postponed indefinitely.

Another Zimbabwean sport code affected by the Covid-19 outbreak is rugby, following cancellation of the Under-20 Barthes Trophy that had been scheduled for next month in Kenya.

The postponement came after the Kenyan government banned all international gatherings in the country.

Khaled Babbou, Rugby Africa president, stated that they made the decision to safeguard the lives of players.

The Algerian government has announced the postponement of all international sports gatherings and directed local sport events to be played behind closed doors.

So far, Algeria has confirmed 20 Covid-19 cases.

The decision comes a few weeks before the Desert Foxes play host to the Warriors in a Total Caf Afcon qualifier.

There are growing indications that the match might eventually be postponed, although Caf has indicated that its matches could be played behind closed doors instead of being cancelled.

Zimbabwe are due to host Algeria in the second-leg of the Afcon qualifier on March 29 in Johannesburg, South Africa, where 13 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

So far nothing indicates that the match might be affected unless the South African government bars sporting activities if infections leap.

In Rwanda, the government has banned all international sporting activities internally and externally where its sportspersons are involved, including the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifier and the Chan finals in Cameroon.

Rwanda was set compete in the 2020 Chan finals next month where they were drawn in Group C with Morocco, Uganda and Togo. Two Covid-19 cases have so far been confirmed in Cameroon.

So far, no other countries have indicated any intentions of staying away, although the outlook could change depending on the rate of infections.

The Basketball African League set for Senegal tomorrow has also been postponed.

Outside Africa, Italy has suspended all sporting activities to April 3, while authorities in Spain and Germany have ordered that all football matches be played behind closed doors.

In England, a scheduled Premiership match pitting Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad last night was cancelled after Greek side Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Olympiakos recently knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League and the English team confirmed that an unspecified number of its players met Marinakis after the February 27 Europa League tie and those players are now in self-isolation.

Coronavirus Africa update

Country Infections Deaths

Egypt 59 1

Algeria 20 0

South Africa 13 0

Tunisia 5 0

Senegal 4 0

Burkina Faso 2 0

Cameroon 2 0

Morocco 5 1

Nigeria 2 0

Togo 1 0