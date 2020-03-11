Sports Reporter

COWDRAY Park Football Club (CPFC) is planning to register 30 players for the Under-15 Zifa Bulawayo Junior League that starts later this month.

CPFC is a junior academy that identifies budding talent between the ages of 10 and 18 years.

The Zifa Bulawayo Junior League is a 20-team league whose major aim is to create a database of all young players in Bulawayo and monitor their development through the years.

The new league’s annual general meeting will be held on March 28 at YWCA Centre.

Kholwani Mpofu, the academy’s founder and director, said they will continue holding trials until they reach their target of players to represent them in the junior league.