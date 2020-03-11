Business Reporter

BEVERAGES manufacturer, Delta Corporation Limited, has channelled $25 million towards its bursary scheme, which has been assisting students as a means of enhancing capacity building for the less privileged for over 15 years.

The country’s largest beverages firm runs a vibrant education assistance programme, which includes a school bursary facility, which commands close to $1,500 000 annually.

“To date over 700 students have benefited from the programme over the years amounting to $25 000 000 investment. We have a total of 86 students benefiting from the program from A-Level up to university this year and these students have been selected with the help of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,” Delta human resources director, Mr Marshall Pemhiwa, said.

“Our bursary scheme programme is also complimented by our Delta Technical Institute (DTI) that develops artisans for the group from A- level students. The DTI has seen over 1,300 artisans over the years graduate, and these have been absorbed in various jobs within the organisation.”

He was speaking this morning at the Delta Corporation bursary induction event in Harare